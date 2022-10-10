whitehead

Aaron F. Whitehead, 79, passed away on Wednesday, October 5, 2022, from cancer.

He was born November 16, 1942 to Jim and Ruby Whitehead of Oconee County.

Aaron was predeceased by his parents; his sisters, Jimmie Yearwood and Martha Whitehead; his brothers, Joe Whitehead, Howard Whitehead and Mack Whitehead.

Aaron is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dorothy Pugh Whitehead; son, Jeff Whitehead; granddaughter, Rhiannon Whitehead; sisters, Mae Julie Sigman and Ruby Nell Hardigree; sister-in-law, Violet Whitehead; brothers-in-law: William (Sherry) Pugh and Calvin (Dawn) Pugh; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Aaron was an avid fisherman and deer hunter. He always said he was close to God on the lake. He loved his family, friends, his pet, Dixie and NASCAR.

Funeral service: Sunday, October 9, 2022, at 1 p.m. in the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel. Interment was in Evergreen Memorial Park.

Bernstein Funeral Home had charge of arrangements.

Week of October 9-15

