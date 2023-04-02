Aaron Green was tragically lost on U.S. Hwy. 441 on Wednesday evening, March 29, 2023, on his way home from work.
Aaron was born on May 27, 1982.
He is survived by his wife, Erica Green, Jefferson; their three children Natalie, Claire and Fox; his brothers, Ben Green, Commerce, and Vincent Green, Suwanee; his sister, Olivia Green; and father, Richard Green, both of Athens.
Aaron's kindness and generosity were matched only by his quick wit and sarcasm. His death leaves a gaping hole in those who knew him.
Funeral arrangements have not yet been set.
