Aaron Joseph Fernandez, 18, died Thursday, December 2, 2021.
Born in Palm Springs, Calif., he was the son of Darlene T. (Tim) Richardson and Chuck E. Fernandez. Aaron was working for SMI Composite as a polish technician.
Survivors, in addition to his parents, include two siblings, Matthew Fernandez and Kaylee Campbell; maternal grandparents, Max Porter and Lisa Yates; paternal grandparents, Debra Severe and David Fernandez; aunts and uncles, Sherry (Christopher) Armel, Tina Perez, Randy Fernandez, Anthony Fernandez, Joey Perez, David Fernandez, Lilly Gollihur and Joel Gollihur; and cousins, Lyle and Emory Armel, Cameron Cushman, Corey Perez, Samantha Bourland, Victoria Hoehn, Connor Hoehn and Michael Ian Hoehn.
Funeral service: Sunday, December 5, 2021 at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens Danielsville Chapel with the Rev. Ted Tedder officiating. Interment will follow at Comer Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, December 5, 2021 from 2-3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville Chapel is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
