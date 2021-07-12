HARTWELL - Aaron W. McCollum, 80, Hartwell, passed away on Friday, July 8, 2021, at AnMed Health Medical Center in Anderson, S.C.
Mr. McCollum was born on January 8, 1941, son of the late Clarence McCollum and the late Bessie Bellamy McCollum. He was a fiber optic technician having retired from AT&T and was a U.S. Air Force and Army National Guard veteran. Mr. McCollum was a member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and attended First Baptist Church of Hartwell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Lee McCollum; and sister, Vandy McCollum.
Survivors include his daughter and son-in-law, Gina Marie and Jonathan Looney, Hartwell; step-daughters, Lisa Young, Hartwell, and Kelly Eaves, Franklin County; grandchildren, Jacob Lee Cheek, Aeva Marie Looney and Gabriel Looney; step-grandchildren, Johnathan Eaves, Harlei Floyd and Knox Wright; brother, John McCollum, Royston; and sisters, Kayrene McCollum, Macon, and Betty Dove, Lavonia.
Funeral service: Tuesday, July 13, 2021 at 3 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Carter Tucker officiating. Interment will follow in the Macedonia Church Cemetery in Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Monday, July 12, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. The family is at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston is in charge of arrangements.
