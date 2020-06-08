BUFORD - Ada Pearl Hulsey Parks, 84, Buford, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Eugene Parks; and parents, Seaborn and Pauline Pierce Hulsey.
She is survived by her children, Kathy (Larry) White, Dallas, David Parks, Buford, and Karen (Bobby) Mullinax, Buford; grandchildren, Jeremy (Meagan) Smith, Sarasota, Fla., Justin (Keva) Smith, Chelmsford, Mass., Emily (Ben) Simon, Flowery Branch, Phillip Parks, Buford, Chase (Elizabeth) Mullinax, Jefferson, Blane Mullinax, Auburn, and Shane Angle, Dothan, Ala.; great- grandchildren, Kathryn (Katie) Smith, Grace Smith, Aria Smith, Kaila Smith, Shelby Simon, Charlotte Simon and Grayson Mullinax; sister, Janet Geiger, Jefferson; sister-in-law, Gussie Parks Cooper, Peachtree City; former daughter-in-law, Renae Godwin, Ozark, Ala.; caregiver, Kim Johnson; and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Mrs. Parks was born and raised in Braselton and lived on Hamilton Mill Road in Buford for 68 years. She received her education at Braselton High School. She was a member of New Liberty United Methodist Church in Braselton.
While her most important job was being a wife and mother, she also worked part-time as a seamstress for both Geiger Upholstery and Parks Upholstery. After her husband’s death in 1986, she worked at the Western Steer Steakhouse and then the Lovable Company in Buford. “Her family was her life.”
Funeral service: Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with the Revs. Leon Mullinax and Dee Dillin officiating. Interment will follow at the Antioch Baptist Church Cemetery in Buford.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 4 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
