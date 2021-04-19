ROSWELL - Adam Clint West, 33, most recently of Roswell, but formerly of Winder, was born on November 30, 1987. He passed away on Tuesday, April 6, 2021.
Adam loved books, and would read pretty much anything he could, but especially enjoyed the Harry Potter series, the Game of Thrones series, and other sci-fi novels. He was a good writer, too, and his long-distance friends loved receiving his letters. He had a giving spirit as his mother shared - always willing to help a friend in need; and he was funny. He possessed a quick wit, with a sometimes sly and always bright, smile to match.
He will be remembered for his kind, loving heart, his laughter, and his deep and abiding love for and loyalty to those he called family.
He was preceded in death by five aunts and six uncles.
Adam is survived by his mother, Linda West; his fiancé, Kasey Jones; two aunts; and his dear friends, the Rev. John Richardson, Jeannine Richardson, the Rev. Julie Richardson and Joy Lynn Richardson Moon.
Ms. West shares that, “Adam was my beloved son. He will be greatly missed. He was loved by many. He helped others with living expenses whenever he could.”
Memorial service: Friday, April 23, 2021 at 11 a.m. at First Christian Church in Winder, where Adam had many friends. The Reverends Cheryl Cloar and John Richardson will preside.
