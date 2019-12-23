JEFFERSON - Adam Shallin Rush, 41, Jefferson, entered into rest Thursday, December 19, 2019.
Mr. Rush was born in Columbia, South Carolina, the son of David Francis Rush and Rebecca Clackley Rush of Jefferson, was a member of Prince Avenue Baptist Church and a graduate of Emmanuel College.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Rush is survived by a sister, Loring Whitlock and her husband Cody, Maysville; and three nephews, Case and Finn Hanley and Ridge Whitlock.
Graveside service: Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the Troy Cemetery, Troy, South Carolina.
Family to receive friends: Monday, December 23, 2019 at the graveside.
Memorials may be made to the charity of one’s choice in memory of Adam Rush.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Hwy., Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
