DALLAS - Adeline Amanda Sartain Cohran, 85, Dallas, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022, at the Pearl at Dallas.
Mrs. Cohran was born in Danielsville on September 9, 1936, daughter of the late Henry Lafayette Sartain and the late Orie Mae Hill Sartain. She worked in the ticket department for the Atlanta Braves and was a member of the Jones Chapel United Methodist Church. Mrs. Cohran was also a member of the American Legion in Mableton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, H. D. Cohran; son, Donald Cohran; brothers, Hugh Sartain, Rufus Sartain and Henry “Spook” Sartain; and sisters, Thelma Seagraves, Merle Pressley, Ima Jo Phillips, Floyce Brown, Linda Scarborough and Lena Snipes.
Survivors include her son and daughter-in-law, Henry “Chip” and Cindy Cohran, Dallas; daughter, Debra Lena Cohran Benton, Temple; grandchildren, Derick and Karla Cohran, Christopher Cohran, Dustin Benton and Cayley and Brandon Spagnola; and great-grandchildren, Jacob Cohran, Asher Spagnola and Adeline Spagnola.
Funeral service: Friday, January 28, 2022 at 1 p.m. in the Pruitt Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Dwayne Lype and Chip Cohran officiating.
Family to receive friend: Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Pruitt Funeral Home. During other times the family will be at their respective homes.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.pruittfhroyston.com. Pruitt Funeral Home in Royston, Ga. is in charge of arrangements.
