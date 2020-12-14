ATHENS - Agnes Kay Roles, 65, Athens, passed away on Friday, December 11, 2020.

Born on September 20, 1955 in Williamson, Ken., she was the daughter of the late Neal and Bama Bryant Kennedy. Mrs. Roles was the widow of James Roles, was a kitchen manager with Ila Restaurant and was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include a son, Joseph Michael Hardesty; daughter, Rhonda Hardesty; and a grandson, Jonathon (Julie) Hardesty.

Memorial service: Monday, December 14, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel.

Family to receive friends: Monday, December 14, 2020 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.

