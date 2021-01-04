JEFFERSON - Agnes “Teeter” Payne Bell, 83, Jefferson, entered into rest Tuesday, December 29, 2020.
Mrs. Bell was born in Jefferson, a daughter of the late Alvin and Lona Jackson Payne, and was a member of Belmont Baptist Church where she was very involved with youth activities for many years. Mrs. Bell was a homemaker and the former owner of “Teeter’s for Children”.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Bell is preceded by her husband of 57 years, L.C. “Boney” Bell; two sisters, Mary “Tootsie” Norris and Hazel Lancaster; and a brother, Joe Payne.
Survivors include three daughters, Kim Porter and her husband Don, Jefferson, Beth Hudgins and her husband John, Gainesville, and Amy Dial and her husband Alan, Jefferson; six grandchildren, Lora Gary, Joe Porter (Stephanie), Sara Brisbois (Ben), Clay Dial, Amelia Dial and Hannah Hudgins; three great- grandchildren, Sebastian Gary, Jenna Gary and Barrett Brisbois; four sisters, Peggy Shirley, Neta Hix, Reba Wofford and Nancy Payne, all of Jefferson; and special sister-in-law, Sara Bell, Jefferson. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
Graveside service: Saturday, January 2, 2021 at 1 p.m. from the Belmont Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Bill Compton officiating. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Joe Porter, Ben Brisbois, Clay Dial, Mike Bell, Luke Bell and Levi Bell. Those attending are asked to maintain safe social distancing and please wear a mask due to the current COVID-19 Pandemic.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Belmont Baptist Church Building Fund, 3635 Belmont Highway, Gainesville, Georgia 30507.
The family would like to give a a special thank you to the staff at Brighter Mornings Senior Care.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
