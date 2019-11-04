Alan Edward Martyn, 80, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 in Piedmont Athens Regional Medical Center.
Mr. Martyn was born in Oglesby, Illinois, where he attended local schools and moved to Athens in 1957. He retired, after 35 years of service, from Westinghouse/ABB and was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Statham. Alan restored a 1951 Ford Truck and loved attending classic car shows and had won numerous awards for his restored vehicles.
Alan is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Ann Martyn, Athens; children, Alanda Faye Escoe (Mike), Watkinsville, Ronnie Lester Martyn, Crawford, Sabrina Jean Lance, Jefferson, Casandra Lynn Pregler (Kyle), Gainesville, and Thomas Alan Martyn (Geraldine), Jefferson; brother, Jerry Lester Martyn, San Palo, Brazil; 15 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Visitation: Tuesday, November 5, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Bernstein Funeral Home.
Funeral Service: Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at 2 p.m. in Calvary Baptist Church with the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Healan and the Rev. Tony Vismor officiating. Mr. Martyn will lie in state one hour prior to the funeral service.
Burial will be in Oconee Hill Cemetery.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of funeral arrangements.
