BETHLEHEM - Alan Matthew Blashaw, 61, Bethlehem, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, July 28, 2022, at his home in Georgia.
He was born January 25, 1961, in Jamestown, N.Yy, the son of David A. and Doris L. Studd Blashaw.
Alan was a 1979 honors graduate of Falconer High School and graduated from the Electronic Technology Institute (ETI) in Cleveland, Ohio. He started his career as a computer technician for Data General and quickly expanded into computer programming and web development for various organizations. He was currently employed by Zaxby’s Franchising in Athens.
Alan was a youth baseball coach for over 20 years at Hebron Baptist Church in Dacula. He was also heavily involved with various wrestling programs throughout the state. He enjoyed spending time with his twin sons, visiting friends, fishing, writing music (ABlashaw YouTube), playing guitar and singing karaoke. He will be remembered for his unwavering patience, godly wisdom and quirky sense of humor.
He was preceded in death by his father, David A. Blashaw on July 13, 2002; his maternal grandparents, Warren and Freda Studd; and his paternal grandparents, Andrew and Marybell Blashaw.
Alan is survived by his twin sons, Alan (Charlie) Blashaw Jr., Chattanooga, Tenn., and David M. Blashaw, Georgia; his mother, Doris L. Blashaw, Jamestown, N.Y.; his brother, Scott (Heidi) Blashaw, Littleton, Colo.; two sisters, Terrilynn (Peter) Feraldi, Falconer, N.Y., and Jackie Sue Blashaw Spontaneo (Dan). Busti, N.Y.; step-daughters, Kaitlyn (Sean) Garrett and Natalie (Cesar) Gonzalez Brands; grandchildren, Aubrey N. Garrett, Carter V. Garrett, Azlyn J. Garrett, Jude L. Gonzalez Brands and Luna J. Gonzalez Brands; several nieces and nephews, Drew Blashaw, Seth Blashaw, Amber Feraldi, Alicia (Brenden) Blair, Amanda Feraldi and Paige O’Brien; two great-nephews, Orion Blair and Carson David O’Brien; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service: Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 7:30 p.m. at the Hebron Baptist Church baseball fields, located at 775 Dacula Road, Dacula, Ga. 30019. This service will also be streamed online.
Information regarding services at Falconer Funeral Home in Falconer, N.Y. will be provided at a later date. Burial will be in Allen Cemetery.
