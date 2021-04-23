WINDER - Alan “Steve” Hyde, Winder, formerly of Buford, died Thursday, April 15, 2021.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Frances “Fran” Hyde; and sister, Lynn Hyde.
Steve is a graduate of North Gwinnett High School class of 1975. He spent his working years at Scientific Atlanta, Puritan Chemical and Rock Ten companies. He loved hunting, sky diving and Lake Lanier.
Steve is survived by his father, Wilbert Hyde, and step-mother, Evelyn Fitzgerald Hyde, Buford; sons, Korey (Kassi) Hyde, Suwanee, Keith (Donna) Hyde, Lawrenceville, and Kevin (Agata) Ragan, Flowery Branch; grandchildren, Maximus Hyde, Daxton Hyde, Zachary Hyde, Noah Hyde, Skye Ragan, Mia Ragan and Brody Ragan; sisters, Jackie (Bill) Parker, Jefferson, and Kathy Hyde, Cumming; and nephews and niece, Christopher Coldiron, Cumming, Michael (Becca) Parker, Atlanta, and Ashley (Chris) Kinsey, Braselton.
Memorial service: Sunday, April 25, 2021 at 4 p.m. in the chapel of Flanigan Funeral Home with Pastor Andrew Erin officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, April 24, 2021 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.
