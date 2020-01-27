BRASELTON - Alan Young Pittard Jr., 72, Braselton, passed away early on January 22, 2020 after a brief illness.
He was born in Duluth in 1947, graduated from Duluth High School and was a proud graduate of the University of Tennessee (Go Vols!)
Alan lived in California for many years. He returned to Georgia and was so happy to have reconnected with friends and family. He loved watching the Tennessee Volunteers and the Oregon Ducks.
Alan had a distinguished career at Motorola, which spanned over 40 illustrious years and Motorola was where he met his wife, Kathy.
Alan was an avid golfer and he never missed a chance to share his love of golf with his family and friends.
He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Kathy; his twin daughters, Kate (Ryan), Portland, Ore., and Kristen (James), Atlanta; brothers, Richard (Kay), Buford, and Stephen (Jennifer), Macon; nieces; nephews; and many cousins.
Alan was preceded in death by his parents, Alan and Judy, and brother Joseph.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Memorial Park Funeral Home in Braselton.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society in Alan’s honor.
Memorial Park Funeral Home Braselton Chapel, 5257 Green St. Hwy. 53, Braselton, Ga. 30517 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to http://www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com/funeral-homes/memorial-park-east/.
