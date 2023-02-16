DAWSONVILLE - Albert "Barty" Byron Holder, 90, Dawsonville, formerly from Jackson County, passed away on Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
Mr. Holder was born March 20, 1932, in Jackson County, the son of the late Earnest and Ole Mae Holder.
Mr. Holder served in the United States Air Force from 1952-1956 when he was honorably discharged. Mr. Holder was a member of the Dawsonville Baptist Church and for years served as a Victims Assistance Advocate for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD). Mr. Holder retired from Ryerson in March of 1994. He enjoyed listening to gospel music.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Holder is preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Dorothy Holder; son, Larry Holder; grandson, Vince Hardy; and brothers, Jack Holder, Baxter Holder and Brahman Holder.
Survivors include son and daughter in law, Steven and Patti Jo Holder, both of Cumming; five grandchildren, Katie Hardy, Libby Jo Holder, Zebulon Holder, Cannon Hunter and Chezleigh Rakestraw; sister, Irene Hackett; sisters-in-law, Edna Crandall and Wilma Holder; brother-in-law Fred Lee, and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, February 16, 2023, from 12:30-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home, with a graveside service at 3 p.m. at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the charity of your choice.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In