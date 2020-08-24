WINDER - Albert Edward Wright, 78, Winder, passed away Friday, August 21, 2020.
He was of the Baptist faith. Albert was a brick mason and loved to work, even in his spare time he loved working with his equipment.
Albert was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas Edward and Ollie Mae Wilson Wright; his wife, Linda Wright; a son, Jeff Wright; a brother, Billy Wright; and three sisters, Bernice and Betty Wright and Nanette Waters.
He is survived by two sons, Andy Wright (Christy), Winder, and Travis Wright, Athens; three brothers, Bobby Wright, Winder, Johnny Wright (Deborah), Winder, and Phil Wright (Lisa), Statham; a sister, Mary Ann Garrett, Statham; three grandchildren, Madison Allen, Liam Wright and Kimber Wright; and his ex-wife, Elaine Wright.
Family to receive friends: Monday, August 24, 2020 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Funeral service: Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the chapel of Smith Funeral Home with the Revs. Johnny Wright and Sam Davis officiating. Interment will follow in Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to There’s Hope For The Hungry, c/o Bear Creek First Baptist Church, 1786 Hwy. 82, Winder, Ga. 30680.
