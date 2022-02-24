JEFFERSON - Albert Ricky Walker, 65, Jefferson, passed away on Wednesday February 23, 2022.
Mr. Walker was born November 13, 1956, in Hawkinsville, the son of the late Joseph William and Vertie Lee Evans Walker. Mr. Walker is preceded in death by three brothers, Ronald Steven Walker, Joseph Danny Walker and Donald Franklin Walker. Mr. Walker was the owner and operator of R&W Sanitation, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy.
Survivors include his wife, Jackie Sue Jenkins Walker, Jefferson; four daughters, Karen Harvey and her husband Keith, Good Hope, Jessica Parks and her husband Ken, Jefferson, Stephanie Walker, McDonough, and Jana Walker, Stockbridge; 14 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.
Funeral service: Saturday, February 26, 2022 at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Charles Jenkins and Amanda Rickert officiating with burial to follow in the Woodbine Cemetery with Military Honors. Gentlemen honored as pallbearers are Christopher, Donny, Jason, Chuck, Chip and Marty.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, February 26, 2022 from12-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online Condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
