WINDER - Albert “Sonny” Oldroyd, 75, Winder, passed away on Friday, June 17, 2022.
The son of the late Walter Fay and Alma Elizabeth Wheaton Oldroyd, he was born in Wellsboro, Pennsylvania. Albert was a U.S. Navy veteran, having served on the USS Leahy and the USS Harry E Yarnell.
He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann Oldroyd; his two brothers, John Oldroyd and Jim Oldroyd; three children, Nancy Spain, Lisa (Michael) Harvey and Michael (Laurie) Oldroyd; six grandchildren, Christopher (Crystal) Harvey, Mala (Jimmy) Howell, Stephanie (Jesse) Perkins, Amber Spain, Ashley Oldroyd and Haley Oldroyd; and three great-grandchildren, Allyssa Howell, Gage Perkins and Declan Connor.
Funeral service: Wednesday, June 22, 2022 at 2 p.m. in Smith Memory Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, June 22, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, 755 Atlanta Hwy. SE, Winder, Georgia 30680 is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In