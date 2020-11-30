HOSCHTON - Alex Allen Neal, 77, Hoschton, entered into rest Wednesday, November 25, 2020.
Mr. Neal was the son of the late Dervis Coleman Neal and the late Alexander Terwillerger Neal and was retired from Bell South/At&T after a successful career spanning 38 years and was a National Guardsman.
Survivors include his wife, Charlotte Mears Neal; children, Alex (Jacki) Neal, Deanna (Paul) Logan, Derelle (Joe) McMenomy, and Donna Bailey; 10 grandchildren, Brielle, Colin, Colt, Ethan, Haley, Jaden, Kaitlyn, Mason, Trevor, and Zac (Jenny); and siblings, Bob (Sue) Neal and Harriett (Jack) Mullett.
Alex lived life to his fullest, enjoying golfing, fishing, boating, skiing, hunting, dancing and singing, but most of all being with his family.
While shorter than we hoped he lived and loved bigger than most.
Memorial service: Monday, November 30, 2020 at 6 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Rev. Brent Gilstrap and Alex Neal Jr. officiating.
Family to receive friends: Monday, November 30, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mr. Alex Allen Neal to the Alzheimers Association of Georgia, 41 Perimeter Center, Suite 550, Atlanta, Georgia 30346.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
