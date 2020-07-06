HOMER - Alex Cecil Tate, 84, Homer, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020 at Northeast Georgia Medical Gainesville.
Cecil was born on July 13, 1935, the son of the late Alex Tate and Grace Voyles Tate Bennett.
Cecil was employed in the drywall business for most of his life and worked many years for Hester Drywall in Stockbridge. Cecil was an avid rabbit hunter and enjoyed participating in the hunting club trials with his beagles.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Joan M. Tate; and grandparents, Trumen and Tempe Voyles, where he spent most of his childhood with them in Forsyth County.
Survivors include a son, Keith Tate and wife Charlene, Jefferson; grandson, Josh Tate, Homer, Maria Tate Escobar and husband John, daughters, Nevaeh, Addie and Madelyn, Kentucky; one daughter, Glenda Hutchison and husband Floyd, grandson Trae Davis wife Stefoni and son Logan, all of Lawrenceville; step-daughter, Sandi Maxwell and husband Kent and daughter Megan, Gainesville; one sister, Louise Trammell and daughter Stacy, Fayettville; half- sister,Joan Bennett Coker and sons, Michael and Jeffery Coker, Hampton; nephew, Lamar Westbrooks and wife Linda, Cumming; and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service: Sunday, July 5, 2020 at the Nails Creek Baptist Church Cemetery with the the Rev. Duane Eller officiating.
Ivie Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
