CARROLLTON - Alexa Armstrong, 42, Carrollton, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
Alexa was born in Gainesville, on September 7, 1977, the daughter of Tom Jones and Cindy Jordan Cochran. She worked as an LPN for the Cardiac Unit at Tanner Medical Center in Carrollton and attended Harmony Baptist Church.
Survivors include her husband, Rick Armstrong; step-son, Ricky Armstrong, Carrollton; father, Tom (Becky) Jones, Gainesville; mother, Cindy (Randy) Cochran, Gainesville; half-sister, Rachel Jones, Gainesville; half-brother, Jake Stargel, Nashville, Tenn.; grandparents, Howard and Louise Jordan, Gainesville; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Charles and Elizabeth Armstrong, Carrollton; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bob and Jill Armstrong, Carrollton.
Funeral service: Saturday, September 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Almon Funeral Home with the Rev. Anthony Puckett officiating. Pallbearers will be: Jake Stargel, Ricky Armstrong, Johnny Culwell, Brandon Little, Kevin Hardy and Bob Armstrong. Interment will be in Carroll Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, September 21, 2019, from 11 a.m. until the funeral hour at Almon Funeral Home.
Messages of condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.almonfuneralhome.com.
Almon Funeral Home of Carrollton has charge of arrangements.
