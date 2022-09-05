JEFFERSON - Alfred "Big Al" Laurie Goldsmith, 76, Jefferson, entered rest Sunday, September 4, 2022.
Mr. Goldsmith was born in Vienna, the son of the late Laurie Howard Goldsmith and the late Thelma Gloria Brown Goldsmith. Mr. Goldsmith was a member of the First Baptist Church of Lavonia, a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a member of the FFA of Lavonia, the Lavonia Lions Club, and was retired from the Northeast Georgia Bank.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Goldsmith is preceded by a brother, James Goldsmith; and a nephew, Chris Goldsmith.
Survivors include his wife of 25 years, Cathy Hart Maupin Goldsmith, Jefferson; daughter, Jennifer Goldsmith and fiance’ Andrew Sobolewski, Jacksonville, Florida; step-daughter, Jackie Peckrul and her husband Bobby, Jefferson; brother, Ira Goldsmith and his wife Robbie, Greenville, South Carolina; grandchildren, (Triplets) Kendall, Ryan and Jacob Peckrul, Jefferson; and a number of nephews and nieces also survive.
Funeral service: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with Pastor Rod Zwemke officiating with burial to follow in Evans Memory Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In