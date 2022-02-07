Alfred G. "Terpie" Etheridge Jr., 77, passed away on Monday, January 24, 2022.

Mr. Etheridge was the son of the late Alfred Garfield Etheridge Sr. and Sarah Tuggle Etheridge.

Survivors include his beloved wife of 57 years, Rose Awbrey Etheridge; children, Joey (Tara) Etheridge, Debra (Redd) Martin and Pam (Rob) Simon; three grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral service: Thursday January 27, 2022 at 2 p.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Thursday, January 27, 2022 from 12 until 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.

