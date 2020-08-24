COLBERT - Alfreda Gail Potts, 70, Colbert, passed away Saturday, August 22, 2020.
Born in Athens on June, 27, 1950, she was the daughter of Alfred Fulton Eadie of Lake City, Florida, and lovingly raised by Archie Ray Fisher, step-father, and Mary Lou Fisher, mother, of Colbert.
Mrs. Potts was preceded in death by both parents; a sister, Jane Eadie, Athens; and step-sister, Wanda Fisher James, Colbert.
She is survived by her son, William Potts; her grandson, Joseph Potts; step-father, Archie Fisher, all longtime residents of Colbert; her sister, Debra Ann Eadie, Athens, and niece, Jessica James Buchanan.
Mrs. Potts was an avid equestrian in her younger years and could be regularly found working with paint horses at Painted Oaks Farm that she co-owned outside of Colbert. Along with her mother, Mary Lou Fisher, Gail was an avid "Rock Hound" and loved to take trips to the hills near Franklin, North Carolina to hunt for rubies and sapphires in Cowee Valley. Mrs. Potts' warm sense of humor and down to earth nature will be dearly missed and remembered.
