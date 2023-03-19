NICHOLSON - Alice Beatrice Hardman, 95, Nicholson, died Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Fellowship Home at Meriwether.

Mrs. Hardman was born in Sedgwick, Maine, to the late Henry L. and Beatrice Closson Grindle. She was a homemaker. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Hardman was preceded in death by her husband, Henry Franklin Hardman; and son, Hubert “Bertie” Hardman.

Mrs. Hardman is survived by her daughters, Rosemary Bowen (Chris), Eatonton, Brenda Sorrow (Wayne), Colbert, and Elaine Frier, Hartwell; son, Henry Hardman Jr. (Carolyn), Nicholson; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Graveside service: Saturday, March 18, 2023, at 11 a.m. at the Center Community Cemetery.

Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, is in charge of arrangements.

