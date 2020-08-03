ATHENS - Alice Faye Kesler, 77, Athens, died on Monday, July 27, 2020.
Born in Crawford to Mike Grimes and Beatrice Lucas Grimes, Faye worked as a seamstress for Athens-area textile mills before working for Raffinati Men’s Apparel, which she retired from after 37 years. Faye was a member of Southside Church, and anyone who met her knew that she knew Jesus. She was the most caring, giving person, and though she will be dearly missed, her family is glad that she has gone to the best place, where she is free after her long struggle with COPD.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Walter Thomas Kesler Jr.; her siblings, Dallas Grimes and Flora Swann; and a grandson, Christopher Merk.
Faye is survived by her children, Tommy (Teresa) Kesler and Diana (Richard) Baker; brother Morris Grimes; grandchildren Lauren (Matthew) Schlesinger and Chad (Hayleigh) Merk; and great-grandchildren Emory Merk and Ryan Schlesinger.
Funeral service: Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Lord and Stephens, East Chapel with Pastor Jeff Williams officiating. Interment to follow at Mt. Pleasant Community Church in Lexington. Serving as pallbearers will be Michael Grimes, Kelly Patat, Glenn Patat, Kenny Kesler, Larry Kesler and Ralph Davis.
Family to receive friends: Thursday, July 30, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
