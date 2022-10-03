HULL - Alice Geraldine Maxey Camp, 69, Hull, gave up the pain and agony of her world in exchange for eternal life with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. After an extended illness, Alice passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family and friends.
She grew up in Watkinsville and graduated from Oconee County High School in 1971. Alice became a bookkeeper by trade and worked for Tom Short Pontiac, Athens Imports, Cycle World of Athens and Don's Silkscreen among other prominent Athens businesses. After years of employment, she "retired" and became a full time housekeeper.
Alice was preceded in death by her mother and father, Mildred Hodges Kerns and Herbert Daniel Kerns; and her sister, Ann Wapshott.
She is survived by her husband, David, of 42 years; her beloved canine son, Scout; her niece and nephew (considered more as her daughter and son) Penny and Shane Kerns, Danielsville, and their children, Austin and Brittany; two nieces, Betty Ann Collingsworth (Brad), her daughter, Bonnie Kate, and Jennifer Browning (Ben) and her children, Sam and Daily; her aunt, Doris Russell; and cousins, Linda Russell, Karen Reich, Ray Russell and Patricia Russell. Extended family survivors include ,Tom and Lacy Camp, and their children, Brooks and Harrison, Lawrence and Holly Camp, and their children, Jorgan, Elizabeth and Annie, and Jimmy and Starr Camp. She is also survived by an estranged daughter and grandchildren she never met in this life…a sad and unfortunate situation.
Funeral service: Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, 4355 Lexington Rd., Athens. The Reverend Tom Camp will officiate.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 12-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Anyone wishing to send flowers may certainly do so.
Thank you Lord for sharing her life with us. Before she was ours, she is yours.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, East, Athens, Ga., is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In