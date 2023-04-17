Alice Hodges Hanley, 93, died peacefully at home on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
She was born January 11, 1930, in Sydnorsville, Virginia, the youngest of nine children to the late George Willie Hodges and Annie Blackwell Hodges.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Lawrence Guy Huffer; her second husband, Roy Lee Hanley; young son, L.G. Huffer Jr.; brothers, Lewis Hodges (Minnie), Greensboro, N.C., Terry Hodges (Alice), Bassett, Va., Bernard Hodges (Marie), Rocky Mountain, Va., and Dennis Hodges (Ercell), Collinsville, Va.; and sisters, Evelyn Holcomb (Whitten), Staunton, Va., Hazel Brown (Taft), Rocky Mount, Va., and Ruth Merriman (Clay), Fieldale, Va.
Mrs. Hanley is survived by her brother, John Leonard Hodges, Staunton, Va.; daughter, Alice Faye Humphrey (Charles); sons, Kenneth Huffer and Robert Lee Hanley (Amy); step-son, Nelson Hanley (JoAnne); daughter-in-law, Nora Huffer Fowler; grandchildren, Brittany Huffer Higdon (Dylan), Jonathan Hanley, Luke Hanley, Emma Hanley and Joshua Hanley; great-grandchildren, Eva, Eleanor and Bentley Higdon; and many loving nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
A special recognition to Hannah Blumenshine, caregiver, who did so much to make our mother's life better in her final months.
Alice was an active member of Moon's Grove Baptist Church for many years but had been unable to attend in recent years due to poor health. She especially enjoyed outings with the Senior Ladies. She had a great love for her family and extended family in Virginia and in 60-plus years she only missed four family reunions in Virginia (two due to COVID restrictions).
Alice was loyal, kindhearted, very generous and always put others first. She had a true servant's heart. She was a lifelong reader, enjoyed genealogy, history and especially trips to the beach with her family. One of her greatest joys in life was when she became a grandmother at almost age 67.
Funeral service: Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the chapel of Lord and Stephens, Danielsville. Burial will take place at Moon's Grove Baptist Church following the service. Pastor Thomas Dial is in charge of services and will be assisted by the Rev. Elizabeth Lazenby.
Family to receive friends: Friday, April 21, 2023, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Flowers are optional. Memorials may be made to Moon's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, Moon's Grove Baptist Church, 1985 Moon's Grove Church Rd., Colbert, Ga. 30628 or Madison County Library, 1315 GA-98, Danielsville, Ga. 30633.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be offered at www.lordandstephens.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In