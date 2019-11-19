AUBURN - Alice House Harrison, 81, Auburn, entered Heaven’s Gates November 17, 2019.
Mrs. Harrison was born September 15, 1938 in Bethlehem, to the late Hoke and Mary Ethel Doster House and had resided in Barrow County all of her life. Mrs. Harrison had served with the Barrow County School Food Service as an assistant manager. She was a member of Ebenezer Baptist Church.
Surviving are husband, Kent Harrison, Auburn; daughters and sons-in-law, Jenny and Jeff Smith, Auburn, and Christy and Scott Vickery, Bethlehem; son and daughter-in-law, Ken and Amy Harrison, Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; brother and sister-in-law, Bill and Bobbie House, Winder; grandchildren, Andrea (Anthony) Ferrante, Becca Smith, Kayla (Casey) Parham, Matt Vickery, Alice Harrison and Keith Harrison; great-granddaughter, Kyleigh Ferrante.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, November 20, 2019, from 6 until 8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Funeral service: Thursday, November 21, 2019, at 2 p.m. from the chapel of Carter Funeral Home with the Rev. Steve Ferguson officiating. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Baptist Church Cemetery.
Carter Funeral Home of Winder is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.carterfhwinder.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In