Alice Louise Campbell, 71, cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister, passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023.
Born in Commerce, she was a daughter of the late Jessie Grover Anglin and Sovola Sorrow Anglin. Mrs. Campbell loved her fur-babies and she thrived on time spent with her family. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jerry Moore; and her second husband, Danny Campbell Sr.
Survivors include her children, Dale (Sandra) Moore, Danielsville, Billy (Tabitha) Moore, Hartwell, Jeffrey (Tonya) Moore, Hull, and Bonnie (Kevin) Autry, Danielsville; four sisters; two brothers; several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, January 17, 2023, from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lord and Stephens, Danielsville, is in charge of arrangements. www.lordandstephens.com.
