WINDER - Alice McMurry Gardner, 74, Winder, passed away Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at her home.
Alice was born April 12, 1946 in Cleveland County to the late Everette Leonard McMurry and Bertha Chapman McMurry. She was preceded in death by her brother, Everette Daniel McMurry; sister, Inez Byers; and sister-in-law, Terry McMurry. She was a graduate of Burns High School in Polkville, N.C. and after furthering her education, became proficient in computer technology. She worked as an executive secretary throughout her career.
Alice was an excellent cook and an avid reader, having read the entire collection of Agatha Christie novels and most of them twice. She had many friends and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include her daughter, Jennifer Dixon and husband Brent, Manhattan, Kansas; granddaughters, Katie, Gainesville, Molly, Grace and Maggie, Manhattan, Kansas; sister, Rita Wortman and husband Dennis, Casar, N.C.; brother Randy McMurry, Lawndale, N.C.; and many nieces and nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a memorial service will be held privately with the family.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Encompass Home Health and Hospice, 884 Legacy Park Drive, Suite 201, Lawrenceville, Ga. 30043.
Lawson Funeral Home, 4532 Hwy. 53, Hoschton, Ga, 30548, www.lawsonfuneralhome.org, 706-654-0966.
