Alisa Renee Brown Carter, 62, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 30, 2021.

Mrs. Carter was born on April 19, 1959 in Nicholson to the late W.C. and Grace Kittle Brown. She was preceded in death by sisters, Carolyn Smith and beloved identical twin Angela Hale.

Alisa was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter, sister and aunt. She was so loved and will be missed greatly.

Mrs. Carter is survived by her husband of nearly 43 years, James Randy Carter, Nicholson; daughters, Dawn Barker (Johnny Sears) and Julie Lord; grandsons, Montana Hoxit (Leyvi Hoxit), Dustin Barker, Levi Sears, Zackery Carter and Mason Aleman; great-grandchildren, Myah, Malachi and Alina Hoxit and Jayden and Alex Nunez; brothers, Jerry, Jimmy, Michael, Johnny and Steve; sisters, Shirley, Lorena, Nancy, Beverly and Pam; and many other family and friends.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of May 2-8

