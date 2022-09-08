BRASELTON - Allen Howard Schilling, Braselton, was welcomed home by our Lord on Sunday, September 4, 2022.
Allen was born in Michigan and a graduate of Hudsonville High School. However, Allen lived in Georgia for most of his life. He worked as a contractor for Saco Systems in the metal roofing business for over 45 years.
Allen was a line-dance instructor and was known to many as a “cowboy without a horse”. He was an avid football fan, always cheering on the Dawgs and Falcons. During his time as a line-dance instructor, he met the love of his life, Judy Jessing, and the pair were inseparable since. They loved to travel, especially with their dog, Shiloh.
Allen was preceded in death by his father, Harold Schilling; mother, Dorothy Schilling; sister, Donna Sawyer; brothers, William Schilling and Charles Schilling; and step-daughter, Heather Baird.
He is survived by his life partner, Judy Jessing; sister, Betty Falling; brother, Larry Schilling; sisters-in-law, Joy Tackett and Debbie Horton; brother-in-law, Marty Horton; son, Matthew Schilling; step-son, Eddie Knowles; granddaughters, Sydney Baird and Abbigale Dawn; grandson, Conner Baird; nephews, Gordon Schilling (Teresa) Schilling; and many loving cousins.
Funeral service: Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 2 p.m. in the chapel at Memorial Park Funeral Home East in Braselton, Ga.
Family to receive visitors: Sunday, September 11, 2022, from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial Park East Braselton Chapel Braselton, Georgia is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.
