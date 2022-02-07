Allen Jacob "Poppa" Hill, born December 27, 1937, entered the eternal Friday, February 4, 2022, after a brief battle with lymphoma.
Born in Greene County, he was the son of the late Bessie King Hill and Henry Clinton Hill. He was a 20 year employee of the Athens Post Office and owned an auto parts store in Lexington.
In addition to his parents, Allen was preceded in death by his infant daughter, April Hill; and siblings, Clayton Hill, Ed Hill and Henri Ella Poole.
Survivors include the love of his life, Sarah (Nell) Smith Hill; children, Donna (Ted) Duncan, Spartanburg, S.C., and Tim (LeAnne) Hill, Hull; grandchildren, Clint (Amber) Hill, Hull, Molly (Clayton) Hodges, Watkinsville, and Emily Hill (fiancé Jose Rios), Athens; his two beautiful great-granddaughters, Aria and Addie Hill; and his dog, Bella, that provided company and care throughout the past few years.
Funeral service: Sunday, February 13, 2022 at 3 p.m. at the Bernstein Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Evergreen Memorial Park.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, February 13, 2022 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to thank Madison County Emergency Services for the patience and kindness they showed to Allen in his last weeks.
Flowers or donations to the Gideons International or Anchor Bible Church in Colbert, Ga. are welcome.
The family is at the residence.
Bernstein Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
