NICHOLSON - Allen Kyle Long, 78, Nicholson, entered into rest Thursday, October 29, 2020.
Mr. Long was born in Knoxville, Tennessee, the son of the late James Orrin Long and the late Hazel Foster Long. Mr. Long was a retired electrical engineer, a member of Victory Baptist Church, was a member of the “Born Again Bluegrass Group”, loved Bluegrass and Bluegrass Gospel, and performed for residents of area nursing homes for 18 years. Mr. Long proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in Vietnam.
Mr. Long is survived by his wife Lynda W. Long, Nicholson; daughter, Lisa Compton and her husband Mike; three sons, Brad long and his wife Amy, Kevin Long, and Marc Long and his wife Jennifer; step-son, Lane Fuller; two sisters, Kay Cantrell and Sandy Chleboun; six grandchildren, Jordan, Kyle, Amberly, Ella, Addisyn and Emily also survive.
A private family graveside memorial service will be held with the Rev. Danny Hill officiating.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association, 1720 Epps Bridge Parkway, Suite 108-383, Athens, Georgia 30606.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Ga., 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
