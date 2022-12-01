BETHLEHEM - Allen Scott McDaniel, 33, Bethlehem, passed away Sunday, November 21, 2022.
Allen was born in Atlanta, to James “Scott” McDaniel and Donna McDaniel on February 23, 1989. Allen grew up in Georgia before moving to Mississippi in 2005. He graduated high school in 2007 before returning to Georgia in 2009. While growing up Allen achieved the rank of Eagle Scout and served on several mission trips; notably in Santiago, Chile; Prince Edward Island in Canada and Biloxi, Mississippi.
As an adult Allen served as a coach for the Winder Lions Baseball Team and was a member of the Bethlehem Church. On September 28, 2013, Allen married Jennifer Hall and together the couple have one son, Aiden Scott McDaniel.
Allen was the best father and husband. He was always ready for the next family adventure; whether it be a trip to Disney World, cruises, parks, festivals or video games. He was a great friend and earned the nickname “Husband #1”, setting the bar high for all his friends. Allen loved being a husband and he loved being a father. Allen was a great cook. His notable dishes included anything on the grill, smoked chicken and smoked brisket. He was also an avid fan of the Georgia Bulldogs, Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta Braves.
Allen worked in utility construction where he was well respected amongst his peers for his leadership, intelligence and work ethic.
Allen McDaniel is preceded in death by his father, James “Scott” McDaniel; grandfathers, Bill Cash and James S. McDaniel; and grandmother, Elsie Jo McDaniel.
Allen is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer McDaniel; son Aiden Scott McDaniel; parents, Greg and Donna Jackson; brothers, James McDaniel, Andy Jackson, Rob Jackson and Will Jackson; sisters, Amy Jackson and Katie Cutler; grandmother, Carol Cash; aunts, Brenda (Doug) Beard and Lorrie (Dick) Cronic; and a host of cousins.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, is in charge of arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.SmithMemoryChapel.com for the McDaniel family.
