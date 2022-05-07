Allene Chandler Drewry, 97, passed away on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. She had resided in Athens for many years but most recently was a resident at Life Care Center of Georgia, Lawrenceville.
Born on February 20, 1925 in Rhode Island, Mrs. Drewry was the daughter of the late Mitchell and Julia Chandler. She was the widow of William "Bill" Drewry, a member of Athens First Baptist Church, and was a house mother at UGA. She was preceded in death by her previous husbands, Gus Benton and Harold Chandler; her twin sister, Myrlene Chandler Cheek; and her sister, EmmaSue Chandler Howick.
Survivors include a son, William “Bill” Chandler; daughters, Julia Rodman and Sallie Armstrong; six grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; and four great great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Saturday, May 7, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Ivie Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow in the McDonald Family Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 10 until 11 a.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.iviefuneralhomecommerce.com. Arrangements are in the care of Ivie Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga.
