PENDERGRASS - Allie Walls Wilson, 92, Pendergrass, entered rest Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Mrs. Wilson was the daughter of the late Oscar Lee Walls and the late Maggie Brown Walls, was a member of Montgomery Baptist Church and was retired from Southern Bell.
In addition to her parents, Mrs. Wilson is preceded by her husband, William T. Wilson; two sons, Walter William Wilson and Dennis Michael Wilson; grandson, Lonnie Wilson; great-grandchild, Laura Dale; sisters, Doris Herrington and Lucille Reeves; and brothers, Manuel and Jim Walls.
Survivors include a daughter, Janice Wade, Commerce; son, Leon Wilson, Pendergrass; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and 14 great-great-grandchildren.
Funeral service: Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11 a.m. from the chapel of Evans Funeral Home with the Reverend James Dumas officiating.
Family to receive friends: Wednesday, August 31, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
An additional service will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, at 1 p.m. from the Pena Baptist Church in Cordele, with the Reverend James Dumas officiating with burial to follow in Pena Baptist Church Cemetery, 3738 Old Penia Road, Cordele, Georgia. The body will lie in state in the church from 12-1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Montgomery Baptist Church, 6863 Jefferson Road, Commerce, Georgia 30549.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia, 706-367-5467. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
