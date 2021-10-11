JEFFERSON - Allyson Leann Looney, 39, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Mrs. Looney was born in Commerce to Royce and Diana Black Cash. Mrs. Looney was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and also attended Maysville Baptist Church. She was employed by Jackson EMC as communications coordinator.
In addition to her parents, survivors include her husband, Westley Looney, Jefferson; daughter, Kaitlynn Looney, Jefferson; sister, Melinda Ladd, Pendergrass; father and mother-in-law, David and Omie Looney, Jefferson; sister-in-law, Bethany McDonald, Jefferson; nephews, Caleb Ladd, Pendergrass, and Bentley McDonald, Jefferson; and niece, Chelsea Ladd, Pendergrass.
Funeral service: Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. at Maysville Baptist Church with Pastors Ross Wheeler and Clay Hardy officiating with burial to follow at Jackson Memorial Gardens. Gentlemen honored to serve as pallbearers are Caleb Ladd, Ricky Savage, Josh Poe, Jeff Chandler, Eddie Wood and Keith Hardy.
Family to receive friends: Tuesday, October 12, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Evans Funeral Home.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In