Alma Eugenia “Jean” Fincher, 91, died Sunday, August 14. 2022.
Jean was born in Oconee County to the late William Preston and Eula Mae Page Mobley. She was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, William David Fincher; son, James David Fincher; son-in-law, Scott Martin Bridges; and brother, William Page Mobley.
She and her family were long time members of Houston Avenue Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) and Chapel Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). Jean served as deaconess, treasurer and financial secretary at Houston Avenue, as well as being employed as the church secretary. Jean was employed with C&S National Bank for several years. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt.
Survivors include her son, William Ronald "Ron" Fincher, Barrow County; daughters, Cheryl (Wayne) Merritt, Gray, Kathy Bridges, Barrow County, and Amy (Brad) Kinn, Macon; 10 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service: Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 10 a.m. in the Macon Memorial Park with the Rev. Jerry Dorriety officiating. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew Christian Church (Disciple of Christ).
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made St. Andrew Christian Church, 6220 Thomaston Road, Macon Ga. 31220.
Macon Memorial Park Funeral Home and Cemetery has charge of arrangements. Visit www.maconmp.com to express condolences.
