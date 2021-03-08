STATHAM - Alton Eugene "Gene" Anthony, 81, Statham, passed away on Wednesday, March 3, 2021.
Mr. Anthony was a devoted husband of 67 years to his wife, Juanita Anthony, who preceded him in death in January 2021, and a loving father to his three daughters. He was a successful self-taught entrepreneur owning and operating Gene's Small Engine Repair in Statham. He continued to work on lawn mowers up until his passing. He enjoyed being outdoors and working with his hands. In his free time, Gene enjoyed shopping at the local flea markets. Mr. Anthony was a member of Heritage Fellowship Church.
In addition to his wife, Mr. Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Henry T. Anthony and Susan Ellan Anthony; his daughter, Pamela Denise Barrick; brothers, Billy, Robert and Edgar Anthony; sisters, Joyce, Eloise and Gladys; granddaughter, Nikki Lopez; and son-in-law, Timothy Patrick Brinkworth.
Mr. Anthony is survived by his daughters, Carla Anthony Brinkworth, Acworth, and Julie Diane Cochran, Crawford; brother, Gary Anthony; grandchildren: Dustin, Paul, Ryan and Brannon; great-grandchildren: Alex, Steven, Alexis, Savannah and Scarlett; and son-in-law, Joe Barrick.
Graveside service: Saturday, March 6, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Barrow Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Tim Vaughn officiating.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, March 6, 2021 from 1-2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder is entrusted with the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In