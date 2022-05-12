Alvin Frederick “Fred” Johnson passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
He was born on March 25, 1940. He was devoted to loving his Savior and learning more about Him. He was also devoted to his wife of over 60 years, Lois, and his family.
Fred was an engineer by trade, but had many talents and hobbies. He restored classic cars, including two 1955 Chevrolets, did woodworking and fulfilled his dream of building an earth-bermed home with his son, Brian. He was an active member of Grove Level Baptist Church. Fred was very involved in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alvin and Audrey Johnson; and his daughter, Sara Johnson.
Fred is survived by his loving wife, Lois Johnson; sisters, Nadine (Bill) Hogan, Ramsey, Minnesota, and Lynn Oosterhuis, Oceanside, California; sons, Brian (Karen) Johnson and Brad (Christy) Johnson, Commerce; daughters, Stephanie Johnson, Atlanta, and Christina (Kinvi) Ekoue-Bla, Johns Creek; grandchildren, Jamie (Josh) Crawford, Jeremy (Madison) Johnson, Brittany (Rob) Johnson, Trevor Johnson, Russ Johnson, Giovanni Ekoue-Bla and Audrey Ekoue-Bla; and great-grandchildren, Kylie, Kendall and Ellie Crawford, Asher and Addy Johnson, Hayes Johnson and Zoie Bryant.
Funeral service: Friday, May 13, 2022 at 2 p.m. at the Little-Ward Funeral Home Chapel with Pastors Brent Lord and Kirk McConnell officiating and Gordon Crawford assisting. Interment will follow at Jackson Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Friday, May 13, 2022 from 1-2 p.m. at the funeral home.
The family would like to acknowledge the kindness and love shown by the memory care staff at Brookside of Commerce and Homestead Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Grove Level Baptist Church or the Alzheimer's Association of Georgia.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce is in charge of arrangements.
