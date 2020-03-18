Alvin Vincent "Brotha" Sanderson Jr. passed away on Monday, March 16, 2020.
He was born on January 1, 1962. In 1981 he enlisted in the United States Navy. He attained the rank of Petty Officer Second Class and finished his duty in 1988. He earned a sea service deployment ribbon and Good Conduct Medal.
Petty Officer Second Class Sanderson was a brave and loyal sailor, as well as a patient and loving father and husband. He married Nichola Hubble in San Diego, Calif., in 1984. He was later married to Gloria Corwell, of Mobile, Ala. in 2010.
A natural and skilled technician, he opened his family business named Alvin Electronics in 1995 and volunteered as a local soccer coach for many years. He instilled a love of God, family, education and sports into his children’s lives and of those around him.
He is survided by his wife, Gloria; his sons, Alvin III (Antonette) and Andrew; and his grandchildren, Ava and Alaias; his mother, Eadie; three sisters and one brother, Tchenavia Williams (Theodus), Rhonda Bassett (Ronnie), Carl Sanderson (Altheria), and Sharon Sanderson; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Family to receive friends: Friday, March 20, 2020 from 3-5 p.m. and Saturday, March 21, 2020 from 10-11 a.m. at Reese Funeral Home, Prichard, Alabama.
Funeral service: Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Reese Funeral Home with the burial to follow. Pastor Corey Brown of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church will officiate the service.
Flowers and donations may be sent to 600 Forest Ave, Mobile, Ala. 36617.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In