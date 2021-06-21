Amos Gboyah Lewis, 64, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021.
Mr. Lewis was the son of the late Johnny Gboyah King and Mary M. King from Liberia, West Africa.
He leaves to mourn his loss the Gboyah King, Lewis, Bush and Davis families. He was also a devout Jehovah's Witness and will be missed by his congregation.
Funeral service: Friday June 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel.
Family to receive friends: Friday, June 25, 2021 from 10-11 a.m.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder has charge of arrangements.
