INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - Amy Lynn Aldred, 50, of Indianapolis, Indiana, passed away on Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at her residence.
Amy was born on June 7, 1970 in Anderson and was employed by Union Savings Bank in Indianapolis. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Winder, and enjoyed Pandas, coloring and puzzles.
Amy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Elvin and Juanita Schrope, Becky Davis and Glen Aldred; and step-brother, Bobby Flowers.
She is survived by her mother, Carol (Sherman) Scott, Anderson, Indiana; father, Stephen (Dianna) Aldred, Anderson, Indiana; daughter, Samantha (Jordan) McDaniel, Georgia; step-grandson, Eli Henderson and granddaughter, Evelynn McDaniel arriving soon; sisters, Suzanne (Adrian) Heard, Daytona Beach, Florida, and Sherol Scott, Athens; brother Scott Aldred, Winder; step-brother, Scott Flowers, Alexandria, Indiana; niece, Kaytlynn Cronic; nephews Mack and Garrett Aldred; several aunts, uncles and cousins.
A memorial service is being planned in the future and will be held in Georgia.
Memorial contributions may be given to Pandas International or St. Jude Children’s Hospital.
Rozelle-Johnson Funeral Service is handling arrangements. Post online condolences at www.rozelle-johnson.com.
