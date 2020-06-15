Ana Oliver Evans, 64, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Mrs. Evans was preceded in death by her mother, Mae Hunter; and a grandchild, Jordan Reed Kaul.
Born in Atlanta, she is a daughter of the late William Oliver and Mae Hunter. She retired from the Barrow County School System in 2008.
Anita was a Christian. She enjoyed painting ceramics, knitting and spending time with her family. She will always be remembered as a kind, loving and funny woman. She was a devoted wife, amazing mother and the absolute best "Nanny" to all her grandbabies.
Survivors include her husband, William Tim Evans; children, Tim (Jessica) Evans, Meranda (Michael) Vandeford, Rachel (Brandon) Kaul and Kristal (Adam) Boyd; grandchildren, Lilian, Landon, Hayden, Emery, Logan, Jonathan, Kodi, and Greyson; siblings, Carmen Burgess, Guillermo Oliver, Diana Sanchez, Alicia Oliver and Connie Oliver.
Funeral service: Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.
Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.
