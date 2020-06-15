Ana Oliver Evans, 64, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Mrs. Evans was preceded in death by her mother, Mae Hunter; and a grandchild, Jordan Reed Kaul.

Born in Atlanta, she is a daughter of the late William Oliver and Mae Hunter. She retired from the Barrow County School System in 2008.

Anita was a Christian. She enjoyed painting ceramics, knitting and spending time with her family. She will always be remembered as a kind, loving and funny woman. She was a devoted wife, amazing mother and the absolute best "Nanny" to all her grandbabies.

Survivors include her husband, William Tim Evans; children, Tim (Jessica) Evans, Meranda (Michael) Vandeford, Rachel (Brandon) Kaul and Kristal (Adam) Boyd; grandchildren, Lilian, Landon, Hayden, Emery, Logan, Jonathan, Kodi, and Greyson; siblings, Carmen Burgess, Guillermo Oliver, Diana Sanchez, Alicia Oliver and Connie Oliver.

Funeral service: Monday, June 15, 2020 at 11 a.m. in the Smith Memory Chapel. Burial will follow at Barrow Memorial Gardens.

Family to receive friends: Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Smith Funeral Home, Winder, has charge of arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of June 14-20

Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.