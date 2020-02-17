lett

AUBURN - With sorrowful hearts, the family of Andrew "Andy" Curren Lett III,  77, Auburn, announces his passing on January 20, 2020.

Andy was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew C. Lett Jr. and Laura W. Lett, Atlanta; his sister, Laura Suzanne Sorrells, Atlanta; and a son, Delano Ray Lett.

He is survived by a brother, Tony Lett, Oakwood; sister, Deborah Houston,  Johns Creek; daughter, Laura Ann Walkingstick, Cherokee, N.C.; son, Anthony C. Lett, Tucker; granddaughters, Ashley Marie Moore-Sen, Albuquerque, N.M. and Brooke Ann Moore, Cherokee, N.C.; and grandson, Alexander Stephens Lett, Jacksonville, Fla.

To express condolences, please sign our online guest book at www.flaniganfuneralhome.com. Arrangements by: Junior E. Flanigan of Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory, Buford, Ga., 770-932-1133.

Week of February 16-22

