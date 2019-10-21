WINDER – Andrew House, 25, of Winder, passed away on October 2, 2019.
Drew was born December 15, 1993. He was a member of the Winder Wesleyan Church and was self-employed.
Surviving are mother and father, Cindy Wise and Dwain House, Winder; brothers, Ryan House and Cody Vaughn; grandparents, Sheila and Jerry Garrett, Winder, Gwen and Kenneth Andrews, Carl, and the late Marvin Maddox, Winder; and is also survived by three nephews and two nieces of Winder.
Graveside service: October 18, 2019.
Memorial service: October 19, 2019. Interment was in the Smith Cemetery, Austin Rd., Winder, Ga.
Flanigan Funeral Home, Inc. of Buford handled the arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In