WINDER – Andrew House, 25, of Winder, passed away on October 2, 2019.

Drew was born December 15, 1993. He was a member of the Winder Wesleyan Church and was self-employed.

Surviving are mother and father, Cindy Wise and Dwain House, Winder; brothers, Ryan House and Cody Vaughn; grandparents, Sheila and Jerry Garrett, Winder, Gwen and Kenneth Andrews, Carl, and the late Marvin Maddox, Winder; and is also survived by three nephews and two nieces of Winder.

Graveside service: October 18, 2019.

Memorial service: October 19, 2019. Interment was in the Smith Cemetery, Austin Rd., Winder, Ga.

Flanigan Funeral Home, Inc. of Buford handled the arrangements.

Published by MainStreet Newspapers, Inc.

Week of October 20-26

