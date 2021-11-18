HULL - Andy Weaver, 73, Hull, passed away Tuesday, November 9, 2021.
Andy served in the Eighth Army as a Redeye Gunner Sergeant in Korea. He was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Neese. Andy loved to play golf and played all around South Carolina, Mississippi and Georgia.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Glenda; daughter and son-in-law, Melanie and Keith Tumlin; and granddaughter, Ashley Tumlin, all of Hull.
Funeral service: Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church with the Rev. Jonathan Tolbert officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Friday, November 19, 2021 from 6 until 8 p.m. at Lord and Stephens, Danielsville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund.
Lord and Stephens Funeral Home, Daniesville is in charge of arrangements.
