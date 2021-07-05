JEFFERSON - Angela “Angie” Dawson Murrell, 46, Jefferson, entered into rest Saturday, July 3, 2021.
Mrs. Murrell was born in Christiansburg, Virginia, a daughter of Kenneth Dawson of Christiansburg and the late Ellen Hardy Dawson. Mrs. Murrell was a member of the Galilee Christian Church and was a middle school teacher with the Jefferson City School System.
Survivors, in addition to her father and his wife Judy, include her husband, JP Murrell, Jefferson; daughter, Meredith Murrell and a son, Knox Murrell, both of Jefferson; sister, Kathy Smith and her husband Mike, and their daughters, Kenna and Natalie, Christiansburg, Virginia.
Funeral service: Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 2 p.m. from the Galilee Christian Church with Ministers Fred Liggin, Donnie Holliday and Nick Vipperman officiating with burial to follow in the Galilee Christian Church Cemetery.
Family to receive friends: Saturday, July 10, 2021 from 12-2 p.m. at the church.
Evans Funeral Home, Inc., 1350 Winder Highway, Jefferson, Georgia. Online condolences at www.evansfuneralhomeinc.com.
